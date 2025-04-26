Barclays PLC Acquires 4,054 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covea Finance increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2,077.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 56,079 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE VMI opened at $292.81 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $379.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.66 and its 200 day moving average is $319.03.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $969.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

