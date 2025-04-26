Barclays PLC Acquires 108,836 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,836 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.25% of Extreme Networks worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 603.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 217,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $8,291,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTR stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 110.86% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Extreme Networks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $549,807.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,760,901.99. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

