Barclays Cuts Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $90.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $72.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.63. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $63.79 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,187,850 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $91,678,000 after purchasing an additional 40,226 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,294,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 429,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after acquiring an additional 144,535 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 436,509 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $33,568,000 after acquiring an additional 85,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 50,108 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,134 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

