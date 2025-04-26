Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $213.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.67 and a 200-day moving average of $235.67. The firm has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.09). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

