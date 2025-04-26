Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,167,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,754,399,000 after buying an additional 173,417 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,099,000 after acquiring an additional 224,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,323,000 after acquiring an additional 185,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,959,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,438,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $133.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.44. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $109.93 and a 1-year high of $161.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

