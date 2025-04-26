Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem in the third quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Stock Down 0.4 %

BCPC opened at $153.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $137.69 and a one year high of $186.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $250.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.70 million. Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. StockNews.com lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Balchem in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCPC

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.