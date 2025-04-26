ASOS (LON:ASC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (166.80) (($2.22)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ASOS had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.37%.

ASOS Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 293.50 ($3.91) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 293.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 358.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £351.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 223.20 ($2.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 454.20 ($6.05).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.99) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

