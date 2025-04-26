Arkos Global Advisors Trims Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Arkos Global Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.6% of Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,651,000 after buying an additional 7,194,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,293,000 after buying an additional 2,257,590 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $62.34 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.17.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.