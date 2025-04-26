Arkos Global Advisors Invests $263,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arkos Global Advisors purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bcwm LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,815,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 52,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $119.86 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.49 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

