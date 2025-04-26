Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.58.
ARDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ardent Health Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARDT
Institutional Trading of Ardent Health Partners
Ardent Health Partners Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE ARDT opened at $12.48 on Friday. Ardent Health Partners has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37.
Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ardent Health Partners Company Profile
Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ardent Health Partners
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Short Sellers Gave Up on These 3 Names Recently
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Boring Stocks Outperforming the Market This Year
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- If You Wanted To Buy AbbVie and Didn’t, There’s Still Time To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.