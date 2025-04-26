Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.58.

ARDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ardent Health Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSE ARDT opened at $12.48 on Friday. Ardent Health Partners has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

