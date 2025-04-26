Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Bought by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,902,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,153 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $54,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARQT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 8,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $105,892.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,388.40. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $127,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,108.24. The trade was a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $631,256. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $14.61 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.19. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%. The business had revenue of $71.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.52 million. Research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.