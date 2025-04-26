Aquatic Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 184.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,122 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $13,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,625,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,440,000 after buying an additional 447,203 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,247,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,273,000 after acquiring an additional 531,281 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Campbell’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,925,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,034,000 after acquiring an additional 35,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Campbell’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,323,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Campbell’s by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,957 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39. The Campbell’s Company has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

In other Campbell’s news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. This represents a 6.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Campbell’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Consumer Edge restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Campbell’s to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Campbell’s from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

