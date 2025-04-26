Aquatic Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 136,242 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $220.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.97. The company has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.