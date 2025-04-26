Aquatic Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 54,948 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,586,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.8% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bolthouse Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,736.32. This represents a 25.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $175,677.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,582,009.17. This represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,106,062. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $424.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $409.85 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $160.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $667.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.