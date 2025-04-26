Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Sells $941,420.00 in Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Apple Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of AAPL opened at $209.28 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.11 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $252.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $259.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.88.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Apple
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Short Sellers Gave Up on These 3 Names Recently
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Boring Stocks Outperforming the Market This Year
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- If You Wanted To Buy AbbVie and Didn’t, There’s Still Time To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.