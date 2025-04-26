Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target at $218.80

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital set a $260.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,613,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $3,278,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $213.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $234.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.