Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target at $218.80

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.80.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital set a $260.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets
Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,613,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $3,278,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.
Cboe Global Markets Price Performance
Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $213.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $234.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cboe Global Markets
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Short Sellers Gave Up on These 3 Names Recently
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Boring Stocks Outperforming the Market This Year
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- If You Wanted To Buy AbbVie and Didn’t, There’s Still Time To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.