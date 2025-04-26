Analysts Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target at $40.40

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $757.65 million, a PE ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.78.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $344.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.23%. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 99.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,594.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $1,050,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

