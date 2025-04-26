Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,910 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Ameriprise Financial worth $56,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,683,000 after purchasing an additional 516,437 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 79,679.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,943,000 after purchasing an additional 371,306 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,103,000 after purchasing an additional 338,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 642,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $466.28 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $385.74 and a one year high of $582.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $0.33. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.44.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

