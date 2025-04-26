American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

APEI has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair raised shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $25.60.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $81,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,783.71. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 19,594.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

