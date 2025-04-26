American Family Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

American Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 244.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 19.1% of American Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. American Family Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $393,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after buying an additional 878,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,177,000 after buying an additional 874,756 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,639,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,509,000 after acquiring an additional 679,632 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.40. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.31 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.289 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

