American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. American Airlines Group updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.500-1.000 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. The trade was a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

