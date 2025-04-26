Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,759 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 164,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.73 million, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.83 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

