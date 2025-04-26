Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target Cut to $18.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.25 to $18.75 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

PINE stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 3.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 814.29%.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,259.52. This trade represents a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 950,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 83,620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 9,844.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

