Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.83. 3,390,790 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 1,380,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Alphamin Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$789.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

