Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.40.

Get Allegion alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALLE

Allegion Stock Down 2.2 %

ALLE opened at $136.50 on Friday. Allegion has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $98,845.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,820. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,000.02. The trade was a 16.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 438.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,983,000 after acquiring an additional 218,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 204,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.