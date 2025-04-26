Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis reduced its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,899 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

