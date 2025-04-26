Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,749 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 242,323 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $60,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $367.72 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.