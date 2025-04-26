Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1,337.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 369,580 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,496,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,923,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 724,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 200,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,665,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $66.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.10. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $89.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Z has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Z

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $136,987.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,782.76. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $99,248.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,215.16. This represents a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.