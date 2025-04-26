ABCMETA (META) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.55

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $1,562.08 and $2.55 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000002 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

