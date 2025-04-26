799 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Three Seasons Wealth LLC

Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 799 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 422.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 412,113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $121,808,000 after acquiring an additional 333,258 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $10,346,000. Finally, Tenere Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $10,966,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $269.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.59. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.36.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

