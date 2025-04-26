53,994 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $35,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 25.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 84,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 372,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 45,795 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,057,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,881.80. The trade was a 9.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

