517,741 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 517,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,444,000. Citigroup makes up approximately 0.5% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Citigroup by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,586,498. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.61.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

