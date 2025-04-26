28,124 Shares in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 927.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 1.23.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.00%. Analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.00%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -669.77%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.