18,304 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 175,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,491 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,725,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $838.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $835.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $895.02. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 98.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 219.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equinix from $1,040.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,004.94.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.73, for a total value of $199,891.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,513.85. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total transaction of $114,026.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,669 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,838.49. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,068. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

