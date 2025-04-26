1,393,328 Shares in Alpha Cognition, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOG) Purchased by Solas Capital Management LLC

Solas Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Cognition, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,393,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,000. Alpha Cognition makes up about 5.4% of Solas Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Solas Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Alpha Cognition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Alpha Cognition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Cognition during the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Cognition in the fourth quarter worth $1,178,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Cognition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Cognition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,489,000.

Alpha Cognition Stock Performance

ACOG stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Alpha Cognition, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $80.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpha Cognition ( NASDAQ:ACOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alpha Cognition in a report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded Alpha Cognition to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

About Alpha Cognition

Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

