Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Holdings Raised by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 54,246 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $81,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Wingstop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $217.59 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.00 and a 52 week high of $433.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

WING has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.