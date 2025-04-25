What is William Blair’s Estimate for Chubb Q3 Earnings?

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Chubb in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.01. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.73 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CB. Barclays reduced their target price on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.79.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $282.10 on Friday. Chubb has a 1 year low of $242.25 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.14 and its 200 day moving average is $281.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.