What is Sidoti Csr’s Estimate for USNA FY2025 Earnings?

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.59. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $249.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $509.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 5,732 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $186,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jim Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $147,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,150.52. This represents a 24.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,920 shares of company stock worth $500,285. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 542.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

