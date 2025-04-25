What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for PB Q2 Earnings?

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PB. Bank of America raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.42.

NYSE:PB opened at $67.71 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.17 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.19%.

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $40,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,586,273.15. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,700 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 40.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

