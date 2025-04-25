What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for BCB Bancorp Q2 Earnings?

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCB Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

Several other analysts have also commented on BCBP. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BCB Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $150.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $14.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 426.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 321,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 84,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 345.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 46,302 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 37,820 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 78.6% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

