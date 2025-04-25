Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.27, Zacks reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.350-8.950 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

WAB opened at $185.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $147.66 and a fifty-two week high of $210.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.57 and a 200 day moving average of $190.30.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $163,972.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,302,339.06. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WAB shares. StockNews.com cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.57.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

