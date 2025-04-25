Westchester Capital Management LLC Sells 73,173 Shares of AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR)

Westchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,173 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AI Transportation Acquisition were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AITR. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 556,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 326,883 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 420,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 57,631 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AI Transportation Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AI Transportation Acquisition alerts:

AI Transportation Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AITR stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. AI Transportation Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78.

AI Transportation Acquisition Company Profile

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AITR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.