Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 805,100 Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 805,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $19,038,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $5,767,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,260,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,508,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,543,000.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29.

About Malacca Straits Acquisition

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

