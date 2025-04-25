Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of RF Acquisition Corp II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RF Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,017,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II by 13,468.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 592,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 588,421 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000.

Get RF Acquisition Corp II alerts:

RF Acquisition Corp II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RFAI opened at $10.40 on Friday. RF Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27.

RF Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. II operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on February 5, 2024, and is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RF Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.