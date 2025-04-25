Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $5.79 Million in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SouthState at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,818,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SouthState by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 29,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 26,755 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $114.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $707,241.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,447.03. This represents a 16.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher purchased 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,018.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,481.78. The trade was a 137.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

