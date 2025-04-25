Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $110.08 Million Stock Holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,217,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,321 shares during the period. HashiCorp makes up 6.1% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of HashiCorp worth $110,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $161,190,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,697,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in HashiCorp by 1,512.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after buying an additional 676,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,350,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,347,000 after acquiring an additional 611,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $34.85.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

