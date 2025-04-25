Westchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 34,192 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,192 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for 1.4% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $25,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $724,720,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $351,766,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,268,000 after purchasing an additional 826,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 561,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,252,000 after acquiring an additional 379,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,045,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,377,961,000 after buying an additional 290,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

NYSE:DFS opened at $187.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $205.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.32.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

