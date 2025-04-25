Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Price

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.53. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.86 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 56.69%.

In other news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $116,461.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,545.31. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $65,249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $22,476,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,514,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,956,000 after purchasing an additional 512,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,109,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,986,000 after buying an additional 428,776 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

