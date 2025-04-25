Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.97, but opened at $43.12. Weatherford International shares last traded at $46.16, with a volume of 232,320 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFRD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Weatherford International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

Weatherford International Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $2,944,895.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,507.23. The trade was a 26.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arunava Mitra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $675,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,835.04. This trade represents a 32.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,930 shares of company stock worth $5,861,718 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 59.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International during the third quarter worth $571,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 39.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 63.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 461,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,007,000 after purchasing an additional 179,064 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,080 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

