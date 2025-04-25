Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Takes $3.98 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,000. CubeSmart accounts for about 0.7% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 54.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,793,000 after buying an additional 115,904 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $566,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 141,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 27,912 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank lowered CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CUBE opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.54 million. Equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

